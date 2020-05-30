Target Deletes ‘2020 Is Our Year’ Tweet After Stores Burn in Minneapolis, Oakland Riots

Target deleted a December 31, 2019 Twitter post that read “2020 is our year” on Saturday after several of the retail chain’s stores were looted and set on fire during riots in Minneapolis and Oakland this week. The unrest was related to protests that occurred in numerous cities across America following the death of George Floyd in custody after a Minneapolis police officer was recorded kneeling on his neck, despite complaints from Floyd that he couldn’t breathe.

Social media users were quick to mock Target’s Twitter post, which read, “2020 is our year… Let’s do this!” after stores in Minneapolis and Oakland were looted and set on fire, and dozens more were closed.

However, Target did not join in with the jokes, and quietly deleted its post on Saturday evening.

Autozone and Target are on fire pic.twitter.com/GQ1vu8DJpx — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

This @Target in #Oakland sustained a lot of damage. Vandals broke windows, started a fire and that’s why the sprinkler system is still activated. Not seeing anyone that looks like a @target staffer inside. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/RF9NFAy7eG — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) May 30, 2020

I was just inside this Target this morning, it’s now being destroyed as protests in Minneapolis have devolved in some cases into looting. Some scary scenes tonight. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/rBdyq4FBeu — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) May 28, 2020

Unrest continues to spread across the country in the wake of #GeorgeFloyd’s death. A protest in #Oakland last night started peacefully and eventually took a turn. This is the Target on 27th and Broadway. A fire was reported at the building earlier this morning. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/V9PbNaF51h — Sara Zendehnam (@szendehnam) May 30, 2020

Target reportedly closed 47 stores temporarily this week in response to the riots.

The store issued a statement, “We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.”

