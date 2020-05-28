The Rachel Maddow Show aired a second video of George Floyd’s arrest on Thursday night, appearing to show three officers kneeling on Floyd as he cried for help.

The 18-second shaky video, shot from the vantage of someone walking in the street, appears to capture moments of the incident preceding the first viral video. The MSNBC host showed the video during an interview with Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd’s neck to the pavement for several minutes while he was handcuffed. The four officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired, but Floyd’s family has said that they want them all to be charged with murder. Floyd’s killing have provoked protests nationwide since Tuesday.

A Thursday joint press conference with Minnesota prosecutors and the Department of Justice did not announce any new charges or developments in Floyd’s case, but the four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest, who have been fired, have reportedly invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination in the potential case.

“To me, it just confirms what we saw in the first video. It clearly needs to be examined. It clearly needs to be investigated more closely,” Ellison said in response to seeing the new video. “But as I see that video, it looks like he is in a helpless position, handcuffed, without any ability to move. He’s pleading with the officers to bring some relief to him, now that he’s clearly within their custody. So that’s what I see in that video.”

