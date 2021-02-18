Ted Cruz Releases Statement on His Trip to Cancun Amid Power Crisis in Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has released a statement regarding his flight to Cancun amid a severe power crisis in his state that has left millions without water or electricity.

On Thursday, after speculation regarding Cruz’s trip was confirmed and the senator was absolutely destroyed by Twitter users, the Texas politician took a flight back to Houston.

Cruz has since released a statement, explaining that he was merely dropping his daughters off in Mexico and was always planning to return home the next day.

CNN’s Betsy Klein took to Twitter to share the statement:

Statement from Sen. @tedcruz on his trip to Mexico as millions in his state were without power, heat, and water

“This has been an infuriating week for Texans. The greatest state in the greatest country in the world has been without power,” the statement read. “We have food lines, gas lines, and people sleeping at the neighbors’ houses. Our homes are freezing and our lights are out. Like millions of Texans, our family lost heat and power too.”

“With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” he continued.

“My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm. My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texans informed and safe.”

