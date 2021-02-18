comScore Ted Cruz Ripped for Leaving Texas During Energy Crisis

‘Flyin’ Ted’: Cruz Gets Ripped Apart After Confirmation He Ditched Texas for Cancun in the Middle of a Crisis

By Ken MeyerFeb 18th, 2021, 11:56 am

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is being dragged across the coals for flying off on a family vacation while his state is facing an energy crisis in the middle of a major cold wave.

On Thursday, reports were confirmed after numerous photos and pieces of evidence suggested Cruz was on a plane, and that he was en route to a vacation resort in Cancun, Mexico. News of Cruz’s travels circulated as Texas is dealing with the fallout of a brutal winter storm which caused a significant breakdown in the state’s power grid and left millions without heat.

As the development evolved into a PR nightmare for Cruz, indications suggest that he has already booked a flight from Cancun back to Texas. However, the senator is being torn apart for the political optics of leaving for a vacation while his state is dealing with a catastrophe:

From comedienne Blaire Erskine:

