Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is being dragged across the coals for flying off on a family vacation while his state is facing an energy crisis in the middle of a major cold wave.

On Thursday, reports were confirmed after numerous photos and pieces of evidence suggested Cruz was on a plane, and that he was en route to a vacation resort in Cancun, Mexico. News of Cruz’s travels circulated as Texas is dealing with the fallout of a brutal winter storm which caused a significant breakdown in the state’s power grid and left millions without heat.

As the development evolved into a PR nightmare for Cruz, indications suggest that he has already booked a flight from Cancun back to Texas. However, the senator is being torn apart for the political optics of leaving for a vacation while his state is dealing with a catastrophe:

I will only gain respect for Ted Cruz if he does a Full Ginsburg on Sunday from Cancun — Bill Scher (@billscher) February 18, 2021

I think @SenTedCruz is desperately trying to rebrand from the “inspired a deadly insurrection” motherfucker to the “left my constituents to freeze to death so I could go to Cancun” motherfucker, but luckily he can be both. He’s just that big a motherfucker. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 18, 2021

*Ted Cruz steps off an airplane in Houston* *Strolls to a podium surrounded by reporters* “People of Texas,” he begins, “I tracked the people who stole the 2020 election to Cancun. But I’m sad to inform you that they got away because the liberal media warned them I was coming.” — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) February 18, 2021

The Shawshank reboot looks horrible. pic.twitter.com/91qeqTGfAG — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) February 18, 2021

There’s an old Texas saying: When the going gets tough, the tough go to Cancun. (No, there actually is no such saying). — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 18, 2021

Has Ted Cruz blamed @AOC yet for his decision to go to Cancun? — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz went to Cancun on vacation while people in Texas are suffocating to death in their cars trying to stay warm because his entire job as he conceives of it is shitposting, which he can do from anywhere. — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) February 18, 2021

HEARTBREAKING: One Texas resident had to travel over 1700 miles to find heat, water, and electricity. https://t.co/WwbVgp2BcI — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 18, 2021

Not only is the “he’s a federal lawmaker, so what can he do in Texas?” defense lazy and wrong—constituent services are a thing, as is using your wealth and power to personally get out and help people locally—but then there’s also this: https://t.co/PSB4lIdDjK — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz was against Texas officials sneaking off to Mexico before he was for it. https://t.co/7s042HtOv5 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 18, 2021

look he may not care about constituent services but he’s always there when you need someone to [checks notes] try to overturn a presidential election https://t.co/9a2NT1w8zL — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 18, 2021

“How did Ted Cruz think he could get away with this?” you ask about a man who faced zero consequences for inciting a white nationalist insurrection against our government. — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) February 18, 2021

From comedienne Blaire Erskine:

Statement from Director of Communications for Sen. Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/5cXIkTTZiW — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) February 18, 2021

