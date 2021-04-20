A Black 16-year-old girl has reportedly been shot and killed by police in Columbus, Ohio.

A family member identified her as Ma’Khia Bryant.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that officers were responding to a 911 call about an attempted stabbing at 4:45pm. Bryant was reportedly in foster care and got into an altercation with someone else in the home.

Columbus mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed the incident on Twitter and assured people there is body cam footage and there will be an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

— Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) April 20, 2021

The girl’s aunt, Hazel Bryant, said her niece had a knife but was not holding it when police shot at her. Video shared by one reporter shows her saying, “She didn’t deserve to die like a dog on the street.”

WARNING: Video contains strong language.



Protests have already begun demanding accountability for the officer in Ohio.

The shooting has garnered national attention already as it reportedly occurred less than half an hour before the guilty on all counts verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial was announced.

