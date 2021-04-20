Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all three counts: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

After the verdict was announced, Chauvin was remanded into custody.

Throughout the trial, the disturbing video of George Floyd’s last moments was played several times. The jury heard from eyewitnesses at the scene and expert witnesses giving testimony on the cause of death.

The jury began deliberating on Monday following closing arguments. Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said at one point, “You were told that Mr. Floyd died because his heart was too big. You heard that testimony. And now, having seen all the evidence, having heard all the evidence, you know the truth. And the truth of the matter is that the reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr. Chauvin’s heart was too small.”

In one particularly notable moment, Monday Judge Peter Cahill admonished comments by Rep. Maxine Waters (D- CA) about how protesters should get “more confrontational” if Chauvin is found not guilty.

That admonition came after the defense requested the judge declare a mistrial over those comments from the congresswoman, which was denied.

President Joe Biden said earlier Tuesday that he spoke with the Floyd family, and added, “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is, I think it’s overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn’t say that unless the jury was sequestered now.”

There have been demonstrations in Minnesota for the past week, especially in Brooklyn Center after the killing of Daunte Wright.

