Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) publicly thanked President Joe Biden for his quick response to the deadly tornadoes that devastated Kentucky over the weekend.

“I appreciate the Administration’s quick work to speed resources to help deal with this crisis,” McConnell said.

Thank you @POTUS for your rapid approval of Kentucky’s Major Disaster Declaration. Our entire congressional delegation came together to support @GovAndyBeshear’s request. I appreciate the Administration’s quick work to speed resources to help deal with this crisis. pic.twitter.com/3rBPGcDMmK — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) December 13, 2021

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) told reporters on Monday that at least 64 people, including six children, were killed by the series of devastating tornadoes that hit the state over the weekend.

“It may be weeks before we have counts on both deaths and levels of destruction,” Beshear added as he discussed the extent of the devastation.

“You go from grief to shock to being resolute for a span of 10 minutes and then you go back,” the governor added while holding back tears.

Biden declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky Sunday, allowing for additional federal aid to enter the state.

McConnell, who is the senior Senator from Kentucky and who served with Biden in the Senate for many years, has been at odds lately with former President Donald Trump.

Trump over the weekend slammed McConnell for compromising with Democrats on the debt ceiling, saying in a statement:

What is wrong with this Broken Old Crow? He’s hurting the Republican Senators and the Republican Party. When will they vote him out of Leadership? He didn’t have the guts to play the Debt Ceiling card, which would have given the Republicans a complete victory on virtually everything. The Dems were ready to fold!

