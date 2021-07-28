A congressional candidate in Ohio endorsed by former President Donald Trump allegedly has a history of misconduct, including pushing former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham “against a wall and [slapping] her in the face in his Washington apartment after she accused him of cheating on her,” Politico reported on Tuesday.

Max Miller, a Republican running in the state’s 16th Congressional District against incumbent Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez – who voted for Trump’s second impeachment in the aftermath of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol – worked on Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns and in the former president’s administration in the Treasury Department and the White House. Some of Miller’s White House and campaign peers had positive things to say to Politico about him: “assertive,” “detail-oriented,” “a good leader” and “a great communicator.”

However, there were people who described Miller as someone with “an anger problem,” someone who is “very scary,” “abrasive” and “volatile.”

Miller “has a record of speeding, underage drinking and disorderly conduct—documented charges from multiple jurisdictions that include a previously unreported charge in 2011 for driving under the influence that he subsequently pleaded down to a more minor offense,” according to Politico, which based its story on interviews with more than 60 people, court records and police records.

The profile of Miller includes the time growing up in a privileged family and having personal issues and issues with the law, his involvement on the 2016 presidential campaigns of Senator Marco Rubio and Trump and Miller’s time in the Trump administration.

The story then turns to Miller’s year-and-a-half-long relationship with Stephanie Grisham that allegedly included instances of domestic violence. According to Politico: “Miller threw at her a dog-toy tennis ball when she suggested she suspected he was cheating on her. On several other occasions … he grabbed her at the elevator as she tried to leave after arguments … and in late April of 2020” there was a physical altercation where “Miller pushed her. He slapped her. She fled. The temperatures that evening dipped into the 40s, and Grisham left with no coat, only her purse.”

Miller, through his attorney, denied the allegations in a nine-page letter sent to Politico, while Grisham declined to comment to Politico.

