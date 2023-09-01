Trump Campaign Staffer Caught on Camera on January 6 Urging ‘Piece of Sh*t’ Cops to Hang Themselves

A current campaign staffer for former President Donald Trump was caught on camera on January 6, 2021 in an expletive-filled rant telling cops to “hang” themselves, according to a report by NBC News.

On Friday, the article by Jonathan Allen and Ryan J. Reilly described how Dylan Quattrucci, a deputy state director of Trump’s 2024 campaign in New Hampshire, could be seen addressing the camera directly and telling police trying to stop the insurrection to kill themselves. The video was tracked down by Sedition Hunters and posted to their Twitter account.

In the curse-filled video, Quattrucci says:

I have a message… If you are a police officer and are going to abide by unconstitutional bullshit, I want you to do me a favor right now and go hang yourself, because you’re a piece of shit. Go fuck yourself.

Four police officers who responded to the January 6 insurrection later died by suicide; one of them, Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith, was determined to have died “in the line of duty.” Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick also died on January 7 of “multiple strokes” related to injuries he sustained at the riot. The Washington medical examiner stated that “all that transpired [on January 6] played a role in his condition.”

The NBC News reporters confirmed with two people familiar with Quattrucci that the video was of him; he was also wearing the same clothes in the video that he was wearing in tweets he posted on January 6 that were reported by WMUT-TV in Manchester, NH. Quattrucci appears in another YouTube video compilation from that day saying: “This is nuts, this is history, this is America, we love our president, let’s gooooo!”

Neither the Trump campaign nor Quattrucci responded to NBC’s request for a comment, and it’s not known if Quattrucci is still employed by the campaign.

