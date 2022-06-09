Capitol Cop Says Deceased Officer Brian Sicknick Looked ‘Ghostly Pale’ After Savage Attacks: ‘I Was Slipping in Blood’

Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards said her now-deceased colleague Brian Sicknick looked “ghostly pale” after he was pepper-sprayed during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Edwards testified during Thursday’s primetime hearing about how she was knocked unconscious and how she and other officers were attacked by rioters.

She told Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and the rest of the committee that she awoke and her and other officers combined forces to form a line to protect the building. She said,

I was holding that line for a while. There weren’t many of us over there. And officer Sicknick was behind me for most of the time for about 30 to 45 minutes, that I was down there. We were just, as the best we could, we were just grappling over bike racks, and trying to hold them as quick as possible.

Edwards said she saw movement to her back left. She continued,

I turned, and it was officer Sicknick with his head in his hands. And he was ghostly pale. Which I figured at that point that he had been sprayed, and I was concerned, my cop alarm bells went off. Because, if you get sprayed with pepper spray, you are gonna turn red. He turned just about as pale as this sheet of paper. And so, I looked back to see what had hit him, what had happened, and that’s when I got sprayed in the eyes as well. I was taken to be decontaminated by another officer, but we didn’t get the chance because we were then tear gassed.

Sicknick died a day later of what the medical examiner called two strokes.

Later, Edwards told Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) she saw “carnage” as the attacks continued.

She said,

It was something like I had seen out of the movies. I couldn’t believe my eyes. There were officers on the ground, they they were bleeding, they were throwing up, they were, they had, I mean I saw friends with blood all over their faces. I was slipping in peoples blood. I was catching people, as they fell, I was — it was carnage. It was chaos.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

