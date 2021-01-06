President Donald Trump made a last-ditch, late-night plea on Twitter to his vice president, all but begging Mike Pence to step in and overthrow the certified Electoral College results to save his presidency.

Trump’s latest entreaty came just hours before Pence will preside over Congress’ certification of the victory for President-elect Joe Biden, and after Pence has reportedly acknowledged he doesn’t have the power to block or dismiss the vote counting.

“If Vice President Mike Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency,” Trump claimed, reprising a not-so-veiled threat he made at his Georgia campaign rally on Monday night. “Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back!” Trump tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday night, CNN’s Jim Acosta said that Trump also threatened Pence privately, warning his vice president that it could be reportedly be “politically damaging” to Pence’s future if he failed this test of loyalty to Trump and went ahead with certifying Biden’s victory.

