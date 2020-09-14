President Donald Trump went on a tweetstorm Monday afternoon retweeting a lot of people going after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf after a federal judge ruled his coronavirus restrictions were unconstitutional.

Trump himself tweeted, “Congratulations Pennsylvania. Now we await the decision on the Rigged Ballot Scam, which is so bad for our Country!”

He retweeted a number of news articles and people celebrating the decision:

The president even tweeted one post with someone saying, “PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR TOM WOLF AN YOUR STUPID WIFE …..YOUR NOT GOING TO MURDER US !!! TRUMP 2020 … WE LOVE PENNSYLVANIA”

There was, however, one tweet the president apparently didn’t read all the way to the end, because it wasn’t exactly coming from a pro-Trump position:

