Trump Greeted By Chants of ‘F*CK YOU TRAITOR!’ ‘LOCK HIM UP!’ On Way To Moms For Liberty Speech

Former President Donald Trump was greeted by protestors chanting “LOCK HIM UP!” and “FUCK YOU TRAITOR!” as he made his way to a speech at a “Moms For Liberty” event.

Trump was in Philadelphia Friday to deliver a speech for the group “Moms For Liberty,” which has been designated an “extremist organization ” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

According to the SPLC, “Moms for Liberty and its nationwide chapters combat what they consider the “woke indoctrination” of children by advocating for book bans in school libraries and endorsing candidates for public office that align with the group’s views. They also use their multiple social media platforms to target teachers and school officials, advocate for the abolition of the Department of Education, advance a conspiracy propaganda, and spread hateful imagery and rhetoric against the LGBTQ community.”

On his way to the speech, Trump was greeted by streets lined with protesters, some chanting against Trump, some against Moms For Liberty.

In videos posted to Twitter by Oliya Scootercaster, protesters can be heard chanting “Fuck you traitor!” and “Lock Him UP!”

“F**k you traitor!” – screams heard as Donald Trump arrived at #MomsForLiberty conference in Philadelphia Video by Olga Fe Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/UZFi7WZfly — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 30, 2023

Protesters chant “LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!” – As Trump leaves after completing his speech at #MomsForLiberty conference in Philadelphia Mariott Video by Olga Fe Desk@freedomnews.tv to license https://t.co/lTaGpcOflx pic.twitter.com/4rsbDexEdX — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 1, 2023

In another video, protesters chant “These Hoes For Hitler Got to Go!” — a reference to a recent controversy in which the group apologized for quoting Hitler in a newsletter.

“These Hoes For Hitler Got to Go! ” – Hundreds chant as they protest #MomsForLiberty conference in Philadelphia Video by Olga Fe Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/gH6SBvcDCW — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 30, 2023

Oona Goodin-Smith of the Philadelphia Enquirer also posted video and reported:

As former President Donald Trump arrived at the Marriott for his speech Friday afternoon, he was greeted by dozens chanting “Lock him up.” Some booed, while others held up their middle fingers. A lone bugler played “Taps” as Trump’s motorcade entered the hotel’s parking garage.

On his way in, Trump was greeted by a mix of screaming supporters and irate protesters.

Watch above via Philadelphia Enquirer.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com