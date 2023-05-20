‘This Is A Hate Group’: CNN Crew Gets Secret Note During Interview With Group Who Thinks Biden Trying To Turn Kids Trans

During a stunning CNN report on a group that thinks President Joe Biden is leading an effort to turn more kids trans, a parent passed a note to the crew that read “This is a hate group.”

CNN correspondent Elle Reeve has done copious reporting on anti-trans issues and other conservative movements, and has just completed a deep dive on the group that calls itself “Moms For Liberty” — whose El Paso chair told Reeve that a high-level coordinated effort to make more children trans and gay is being led by “Teachers’ unions, and our president, and a lot of funding sources.”

Reeve debuted her reporting on Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, and revealed that during the meeting she attended, someone passed her a note that said “We have the other side of this story. This is a hate group.”

Reeve met with that parent and others who oppose Moms For Liberty:

REEVE (voice-over): We wanted to hear what some of the more liberal parents had to say. Some of them set in on the meeting and one passed me this note, calling it a hate group. The next day we met with those parents.

(on-camera): For the record, have any of your kids ever come home and said, I am feeling peer pressured to be gay or trans?

ALL: No.

REEVE (voice-over): Naomi Lopez is a speech pathologist and works in a District 11 school.

NAOMI LOPEZ, SPEECH PATHOLOGIST: First of all, we’re not going around saying, OK, you know, I want you to think about it. What gender are you?

REEVE (on-camera): Yeah.

LOPEZ: Like that’s not happening, period.

REEVE (on-camera): They say it’s happening.

LOPEZ: It’s not. My personal beliefs, my personal viewpoint on the world does not come into the classroom. We are professionals with degrees in pedagogy. REEVE (voice-over): And she’s also the mom of a transgender student.

LOPEZ: So, I’m sorry, can you ask me again because I’m getting pissed off.

REEVE (on-camera): What — you want to talk about that first? Why does it make you emotional to talk about this stuff?

LOPEZ: So I get emotional when other people who don’t have children who are transgender or queer place an assumption on it for the sake of persecution, based on their own belief.

SCHOENING: When you’re putting all this curriculum everywhere and you’re telling kids, hey, come — you could come talk to me behind your parents’ back, I got your back. I mean, there’s a clear move to bring more of that into our schools, and it’s just not the school’s place.

REEVE (on-camera): So, what I feel like you’re strongly implying, and I would like to get your take on, because I don’t want to attribute something that you don’t think, but to me it sounds like you’re saying there’s some kind of high level coordinated effort to make more children trans and gay.

SCHOENING: Yeah.

REEVE (on-camera): Well, who is directing that?

SCHOENING: Teachers unions and our president and a lot of funding sources. And teachers unions are also heavily backing the curriculum that we’re bringing into schools.

[20:45:02]

REEVE (on-camera): Why would they want more kids to be gay and trans?

SCHOENING: Because it breaks down the family unit, which breaks down traditional conservative values. It breaks down a lot of things in this country. It changes the way that people think. It changes the way that people handle politics.

REEVE (voice-over): Of course, there’s no evidence of a coordinated plot to make kids trans.

(on-camera): When I hear those thoughts about like some sort of concerted effort to make people gay, does it sound like a conspiracy theory to you?

SCHOENING: It’s not a conspiracy theory that the state, whether you’re talking about Colorado or the federal government, is taking a stronger and stronger hand in public education in raising our kids. So do I think that for some reason people want everyone to be gay? That’s a mischaracterization of what I think.

I think that people will use, you know, the people that want to erode away at parental rights, the left, the teachers unions, they’ll use LGBTQ or whatever may be the case at the time. Those are just tools to erode away at parental rights.