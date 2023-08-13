Days before Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis is expected to bring her case to a grand jury, former President Donald Trump is renewing a lewd, baseless charge against the top prosecutor.

In a post to Truth Social Sunday, Trump defended his conduct, raged against Willis, and once again leveled the baseless charge.

“Why is “Phoney” (Like in PERFECT “PHONE” CALL, get it?) Fani Willis, the severely underperforming D.A. of Fulton County who is being accused of having an ‘affair’ with a Gang Member of a group that she is prosecuting, leaking my name in regard to a Grand Jury pertaining to Election Fraud & Irregularities that I say took place in Georgia,” Trump wrote. “I made a PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST. What does Phoney Fani have to do with me? She should instead focus on the record number of murders in Atlanta!”

The fact-checking website Politifact dug into the claim and found no evidence of a romantic relationship:

When Willis was a defense attorney in 2019, she represented YSL Mondo in an aggravated assault case. Later as district attorney, she prosecuted Young Thug, an associate of YSL Mondo, and other defendants, alleging they had affiliations with gang violence. YSL Mondo told Rolling Stone that he and Willis had a “cool relationship” and said, “I done had auntie-to-nephew, mother-to-son type of talks with her.” Mondo described Willis as a “great attorney” and recounted the final advice Willis gave to him: “She was like ‘don’t mess my name up now.’ You know I am about to get ready to run for this head DA. You f— around and do something else, I am going to sock it to your a–.” Willis told Rolling Stone in an email that “I think I can say I liked him. I hope all is well … I advocated for him with zeal. I tend to meet my clients where they are. I hope you understand what that means. I want to see him do amazing things with his life, and I hope that’s where he’s headed.” Nothing in the Rolling Stone article points to romance or a “hidden” relationship.

Trump, in another post this morning, added to his attack on Willis.

“The only Election Interference that took place in Fulton County, Georgia, was done by those that Rigged and Stole the Election, not by me, who simply complained that the Election was Rigged and Stolen,” Trump wrote. “We have Massive and Conclusive Proof, if the Grand Jury would like to see it. Unfortunately, the publicity seeking D.A. isn’t interested in Justice, or this evidence.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com