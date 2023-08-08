JUST IN: Trump Attacks Georgia DA Fani Willis, Baselessly Claims She Had An Affair With a Gang Member

Former President Donald Trump launched a personal attack on Fulton County DA Fani Willis on Tuesday, calling her a “racist” and accusing her of having an affair with a gang leader she was investigating.

“And I probably have another where they say there’s a young woman, a young racist in Atlanta, they say racist,” Trump declared, referring to a likely fourth indictment.

“And they say, I guess they say that she was after a certain gang and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member. And this is a person that wants to indict me. She’s got a lot of problems, but she wants to indict me to try and run for some other office,” he claimed, adding:

What’s going on in this country is, by the way, wants to indict me for a perfect phone call. This was even better than my perfect call with Ukraine. Remember that call? That was a perfect call. This one’s better. This one is more perfect.

Trump appeared to be referring to his phone call with Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the then-president asked to “find” him enough votes to beat Biden in the state. Willis is investigating Trump’s efforts to pressure Georgia officials to overturn the 2020 election outcome in the state.

Trump has been under fire in recent days for social media posts that appeared to be threats to both prosecutors and potential witnesses.

Watch the clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com