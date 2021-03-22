Trump’s Warp Speed Chief Attacks Biden’s ‘Very Negative’ Take on Vaccine Plan: ’90 Percent of What’s Happening Now’ is Our Doing

The person charged with coordinating the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine under former President Donald Trump is taking issue with President Joe Biden’s less than charitable take on his work.

Appearing on Face the Nation Sunday, Operation Warp Speed chief Moncef Slaoui took umbrage with Biden’s comments asserting that “America had no real plan” for vaccinations prior to his taking office on Jan. 20. Not only did the Trump administration have a plan, Slaoui argues, but the Biden administration has hardly deviated from it.

“I think that’s a very negative description of the reality,” Slaoui said of Biden’s “no real plan” characterization. “I do think we had plans. In fact, 90 percent of what’s happening now is the plan that we had.”

Slaoui did give the current administration credit for the mass vaccination sites which have been set up at stadiums and other large venues across the country. But claimed that provisions built into contracts that his team drew up were largely responsible for increased supply.

“There’s a ramp up in manufacturing that always happens, and that’s what we’re experiencing and seeing,” Slaoui said. “I do think that in terms of immunization and shots in arms, in particular the large vaccination sites in sports arenas and the like, and the participation of FEMA, those were not part of the plan. And they are participating to accelerate, I think to some extent, the immunization. But the bulk of vaccine distribution is happening in the health care centers and now in the pharmacies. And that was all part of the plan.”

