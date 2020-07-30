Tucker Carlson attacked former President Barack Obama on Thursday night for politicizing Rep. John Lewis’ memorial service with a eulogy that the Fox News host slammed as using a “fake accent” like a “greasy politician” in “desecrating” the funeral.

During his opening monologue, Carlson pulled no punches in criticizing the former president for giving a speech at the civil and voting rights activist’s funeral that condemned President Donald Trump’s voting rights rhetoric and actions in everything but name.

“Barack Obama showed up at congressman John Lewis’ funeral today and Obama claims he was there to eulogize his friend and that’s not true and that’s not what he did,” Carlson complained. “Instead Obama gave a divisive and deeply dishonest campaign speech in church.”

Coincidentally, Lewis also published an op-ed in the New York Times on Thursday, sent it in days before his death with instructions to run it on the day of his funeral. In it, he references his Civil Rights colleague Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who used the pulpit of his church as a beacon to call for racial justice and voting rights.

“It’s hard to believe that clip is real but it is, down to the cloying, fake accent, Mr. Hawaii Guy,” Carlson snarked. “But take three steps back. Imagine if some greasy politician showed up at your loved one’s funeral and started throwing around stupid partisan talking points about Senate procedure. Can you imagine that? You would be shocked if that happened. You’d probably walk out. Desecrating a funeral with campaign slogans? What kind of person would do that?”

But the Fox News host then noted that those attending Lewis’ funeral, contrary to his outrage, gave rousing ovations to Obama over his partisan tone at the memorial service for someone who urged Civil Rights protestors get into “good trouble.””

“Democrats in the audience didn’t seem offended, they didn’t blink, they cheered,” Carlson acknowledged. “It all seemed normal to them and why wouldn’t it? Political power is their religion. It’s not out of place in a church, it’s what they worship. People who politicize a funeral will do anything and they are trying to.”

The Fox host then made a series of incendiary claims about Democrats, implicating them for trying to “dismantle the core institutions of American life.” Included in his rant was a nativist charge that the party is attempting to “pack the electorate itself by importing tens of millions of new voters.”

“Why are they doing all of this? They’ll tell you it’s to make the country better and more just, but the country isn’t improving and it’s not more fair,” Carlson ominously warned. “They are doing this for one reason, to ensure they have complete control of the United States. We are watching it happen right now, though almost no one ever admits it and those who do come close to getting shut down.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]