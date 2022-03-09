Ukraine Warns of Radiation Leak After Russia-Occupied Chernobyl Nuclear Plant Loses Power

As Russia continues to occupy the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the facility has reportedly lost power and is no longer transmitting data to the U.N.’s monitoring agency for atomic energy.

The power plant was seized by the Russians in the early stages of their invasion of Ukraine, and while plant staffers have remained at work under Russian guard, the development has been a source of nuclear disaster concerns since the area is still radioactive from the plant’s catastrophic meltdown back in 1986. Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, informed the media that the agency has lost its connection to remote data transmissions from the safeguards monitoring systems.

“The Agency is looking into the status of safeguards monitoring systems in other locations in Ukraine and will provide further information soon,” the agency’s statement said. The safeguards refer to other measures the agency has around Ukraine to track nuclear activity and monitor for any signs of illegal activity.

Following the agency’s announcement, the Ukrainian government announced the Chernobyl plant had lost its connection to the national power grid. The government warned that if this disrupts ongoing attempts to cool the nuclear material at the plant, it could lead to a radioactivity leakage that would spread around Europe.

“After that evaporation will occur, that will lead to nuclear discharge,” the Ukrainian government said. “Wind can transfer the radioactive cloud to other regions of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia and Europe. People at Chernobyl are at risk of receiving a dangerous dose of radiation.”

The status of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants has been a source of concern throughout Russia’s invasion of the country, particularly after the Zaporizhzhia plant near the city of Enerhodar came under attack. The assault has fueled nuclear fears along with public debate on whether Russia’s actions constitute a war crime.

