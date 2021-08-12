Unvaccinated People in Texas Are 185 Times More Likely to Be Hospitalized, 85 Times More Likely to Die From Covid

The hospitalization rate for those unvaccinated against Covid-19 in Texas is 185 times the rate for the vaccinated, according to a New York Times analysis of breakthrough infections in the state. The death rate for the unvaccinated in Texas is 85 times more than that for the vaccinated.

The Times analysis looked at breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths since vaccination began, using data from 40 states and Washington, D.C.

In Texas, there have been 291 vaccinated people hospitalized, which accounts for 0.2% of all Covid hospitalizations. There have been 52 breakthrough deaths, accounting for 0.4% of all deaths.

The hospitalization rate for the vaccinated in Texas is 4 per 100,000 people. For the unvaccinated, it’s 735 per 100,000. That means unvaccinated people in Texas are 185 times more likely to be hospitalized with Covid than the vaccinated.

The death rate for the vaccinated in Texas is 0.7 per 100,000 people. For the unvaccinated, it’s 61 per 100,000. So unvaccinated people in Texas are 85 times more likely to die from Covid than the vaccinated.

Read the full analysis, which includes a number of other states, here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com