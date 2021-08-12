‘You’re Wrong!’ Trump Supporter Confronts Dan Crenshaw For Refusing to Say 2020 Election Was Stolen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) was heckled by a Republican Senate candidate at a recent fundraising event after he refused to say that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

“There are certain states with problems, but don’t kid yourself into believing that’s why we lost,” Crenshaw told Bobby Piton, a 2022 Senate candidate for the state of Illinois, referring to Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the 2o20 election was fraudulent. “It’s not; it’s not. I’ll tell you openly.”

Crenshaw’s refusal to validate lies pushed by the former president and his supporters prompted Piton to shout, “You’re wrong. You’re wrong!”

The Texas Republican maintained that he was not wrong, which led to Piton claiming he had “proof in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.”

An aggravated Crenshaw noted that Piton had already told him about his thoughts on the ballot review of Maricopa County, adding, “And how’d that turn out?”

Piton went on to say that the audit would flip the election results, which Crenshaw assured the crowd would not happen.

“Alright, alright. I’m not going to argue with this. I’m not going to argue with you,” Crenshaw said, as Piton would not drop the topic, adding that Trump “absolutely” did not get enough votes to win the 2020 election.

“Five different states? Hundreds of thousands of votes?” the lawmaker added. “You’re kidding yourself.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

