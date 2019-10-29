As the impeachment inquiry continues, President Donald Trump has continued to point to the transcript of his call with the president of Ukraine, calling it “perfect” and continuing to defend himself by saying people should just read it.

Why are people that I never even heard of testifying about the call. Just READ THE CALL TRANSCRIPT AND THE IMPEACHMENT HOAX IS OVER! Ukrain said NO PRESSURE. https://t.co/VYmW8bYcgS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019

Where’s the Whistleblower? Just read the Transcript, everything else is made up garbage by Shifty Schiff and the Never Trumpers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019

The Do Nothing Democrats are working hard to make everyone forget the Best Economy Ever, the monumental weekend raid, Tax Cuts, the Rebuilding of our Military, etc. The Impeachment Hoax is a disgrace. Read the transcript! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019

How many more Never Trumpers will be allowed to testify about a perfectly appropriate phone call when all anyone has to do is READ THE TRANSCRIPT! I knew people were listening in on the call (why would I say something inappropriate?), which was fine with me, but why so many? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019

Supposedly, according to the Corrupt Media, the Ukraine call “concerned” today’s Never Trumper witness. Was he on the same call that I was? Can’t be possible! Please ask him to read the Transcript of the call. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019

The president has claimed it’s an “exact transcription” even though the document explicitly says “A Memorandum of a Telephone Conversation (TELCON) is not a verbatim transcript of a discussion.”

Tonight the New York Times reports that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified that the transcript “omitted crucial words and phrases” that he tried to restore in the transcript but was unable to.

And per the Times, the omissions included references to Joe Biden and Burisma:

The omissions, Colonel Vindman said, included Mr. Trump’s assertion that there were recordings of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. discussing Ukraine corruption, and an explicit mention by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, of Burisma Holdings, the energy company whose board employed Mr. Biden’s son Hunter. Colonel Vindman, who appeared on Capitol Hill wearing his dark blue Army dress uniform and military medals, told House impeachment investigators that he tried to change the reconstructed transcript made by the White House staff to reflect the omissions. But while some of his edits appeared to have been successful, he said, those two corrections were not made.

Vindman was on the call, and as he said in his opening statement, he was so concerned by what he heard that he reported it to a superior.

