Vindman Reportedly Testified Trump Ukraine Call Transcript Omitted Key Words Regarding Biden

By Josh FeldmanOct 29th, 2019, 9:37 pm

Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

As the impeachment inquiry continues, President Donald Trump has continued to point to the transcript of his call with the president of Ukraine, calling it “perfect” and continuing to defend himself by saying people should just read it.

The president has claimed it’s an “exact transcription” even though the document explicitly says “A Memorandum of a Telephone Conversation (TELCON) is not a verbatim transcript of a discussion.”

Tonight the New York Times reports that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified that the transcript “omitted crucial words and phrases” that he tried to restore in the transcript but was unable to.

And per the Times, the omissions included references to Joe Biden and Burisma:

The omissions, Colonel Vindman said, included Mr. Trump’s assertion that there were recordings of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. discussing Ukraine corruption, and an explicit mention by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, of Burisma Holdings, the energy company whose board employed Mr. Biden’s son Hunter.

Colonel Vindman, who appeared on Capitol Hill wearing his dark blue Army dress uniform and military medals, told House impeachment investigators that he tried to change the reconstructed transcript made by the White House staff to reflect the omissions. But while some of his edits appeared to have been successful, he said, those two corrections were not made.

Vindman was on the call, and as he said in his opening statement, he was so concerned by what he heard that he reported it to a superior.

