Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan emailed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday, calling for the Biden administration to get journalists and their families out of Afghanistan, reported NBC News.

The subject of the email was “Urgent re safety of US Journalists,” according to the outlet.

“Jake, Urgent request on behalf of the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post is to have our 204 journalists, support staff and families transported by US Military from the civilian side of the Kabul airport to the military side of the airport where they can be safe as they await evacuation flights,” wrote Ryan, according to NBC News.

Ryan wrote that the journalists are “currently in danger” and “need the US government to get them to safety,” according to NBC News.

“Please advise as to how best to proceed,” he said, according to the outlet.

The email comes as the Taliban has taken over most of Afghanistan, including the capital city of Kabul, causing Afghans to flee to the airport to get onto planes to get out of the country, according to videos circulating on social media that also include footage of Afghans trying to get onto and falling out of U.S. military planes. It also comes a day after U.S. personnel were evacuated from the U.S. embassy in Kabul.

President Joe Biden cut short his vacation at Camp David and returned to the White House on Monday. He is scheduled to address the nation on Monday afternoon about Afghanistan.

