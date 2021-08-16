CNN slammed Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) for his out-of-context Twitter insult to their chief international correspondent, Clarissa Ward.

Ward went out to the streets of Kabul Monday to report on how things look in the capital of Afghanistan now that the Taliban have seized control. Her report wound up getting a great deal of circulation across social media, and Cruz decided to amplify Jack Posobiec after the alt-right Pizzagate conspiracy theorist clipped an out of context quote from Ward.

Is there an enemy of America for whom @CNN WON’T cheerlead? (In mandatory burkas, no less.) https://t.co/9O6pe8yROM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 16, 2021

As it were, Cruz is among numerous right-wing figures who have been slamming Ward — claiming she’s in Kabul to “cheerlead” for the Taliban on behalf of CNN. The clip Cruz tweeted completely fails to acknowledge several key factors in connection to Ward’s quote, which we have previously explained in depth.

Cruz’s tweet had drawn pushback from several of Ward’s defenders, and eventually, CNN also went after the Texas senator with a reminder of the scandal he faced when he and his family flew to Cancun while Texas was in the middle of an energy crisis.

“Rather than running off to Cancun in tough times, Clarissa Ward is risking her life to tell the world what’s happening. That’s called bravery,” CNN says “Instead of RTing a conspiracy theorist’s misleading soundbite, perhaps your time would be better spent helping Americans in harm’s way.”

Rather than running off to Cancun in tough times, @clarissaward is risking her life to tell the world what's happening. That’s called bravery. Instead of RTing a conspiracy theorist’s misleading soundbite, perhaps your time would be better spent helping Americans in harm’s way. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 16, 2021

