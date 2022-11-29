WATCH: Biden Spox Says White House ‘Keeping a Close Eye On’ Elon Musk’s Twitter For Action on Hate and Misinformation

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping a close eye on” Twitter during Elon Musk’s tenure for the company to “take action” against misinformation and hate.

At Monday’s White House briefing, Jean-Pierre was asked about Musk’s stewardship of the social media platform and what the administration is doing to ensure the site “does not become a vector for misinformation.”

KJP responded with a reminder that “social media companies have a responsibility” to prevent violence and promised the administration is “keeping a close eye” on the situation:

Q Just a question about Twitter. You know, there’s a researcher at Stanford who says that this is a critical moment, really, in terms of ensuring that Twitter does not become a vector for misinformation. I mean, are you concerned about the — you know, Elon Musk says there’s more and more subscribers coming online. Are you concerned about that? And what tools do you have? Who is it at the White House that is really keeping track of this? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look, this is something that we’re certainly keeping an eye on. And, look, we — you know, we have always been very clear and — that when it comes to social media platforms, it is their responsibility to make sure that when it comes to misinformation, when we — when it comes to the hate that we’re seeing, that they take action, that they continue to take action. Again, we’re all keeping a close eye on this. We’re all monitoring what’s — what’s currently occurring. And we see — you know, we see it with our own eyes of what you all are reporting and, just for ourselves, what’s happening on Twitter. But again, social media companies have a responsibility to prevent their platforms from being used by any user to incite violence, especially violence directed at individual communities, as we have been seeing. And the President has been very clear on calling that out. He’ll continue to do that. And we’re going to continue to monitor the situation.

