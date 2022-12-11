WATCH: Chris Wallace Asks Dr. Fauci If He’s ‘Ready to Be a Punching Bag’ When Republicans Take Over

CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked retiring infectious disease honcho Dr. Anthony Fauci a tough question in tough terms, casting investigations by the incoming Republican House majority as an effort to make Fauci a “punching bag.”

Wallace interviewed Fauci for the final batch of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace this season, and asked Fauci about the investigations that incoming Republican House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer and others have promised to undertake in the next Congress.

Dr, Fauci was characteristically defiant, while slamming the GOP for “essentially threatening to make my life miserable”:

WALLACE: You may be done with political life, but political life is not going to be done with you. Congressman James Comer, Republican, the Incoming Chair of the House Oversight Committee, says that he has lots of questions for you. (Video clip – Rep. James Comer) WALLACE: What are you going to do if, in your view, you become a punching bag for Republican critics? FAUCI: Well, if I become a punching bag, I’m a punching bag. But I am very happy to testify before any congressional oversight committee, I have nothing to hide, I have I can explain and validate everything that I’ve done. So you know, it’s going to be inconvenient if they actually are out there, essentially threatening to make my life miserable. But it’s I mean, I’m going to do what I need to do, and that is cooperate fully, because we have nothing to hide at all.

Wallace also asked Fauci about the Wuhan lab leak theory and his heated exchanges with Sen. Rand Paul on that same topic.

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace feature Warwick, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and cube-gleaming icon Tony Hawk.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace drops new episodes Fridays on HBO Max, with a highlights show on CNN Sunday night.

