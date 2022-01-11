Anthony Fauci had another contentious exchange with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) with the former appearing to take off the gloves and accused the latter of using the coronavirus pandemic for “political gain.”

During a Tuesday hearing in the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, Fauci said:

The last time we had a committee [hearing] or the time before, he was accusing me for being responsible of the deaths of 4 to 5 million people, which is really irresponsible. And I say, ‘why is he doing that?’ There are two reasons why that’s really bad. The first is, it distracts from what we’re all trying to do here today, is get our arms around the epidemic and the pandemic that we’re dealing with, not something imaginary. Number two, what happens when he gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue is that all of a sudden that kindles the crazies out there and I have threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children with obscene phone calls, because people are lying about me. Now, I guess you could say, well, that’s the way it goes, I can take the hit. Well, it makes a difference. Because as some of you may know, just about three or four weeks ago on Dec. 21, a person was arrested who was on their way from Sacramento to Washington, D.C., at a speed stop in Iowa. The police asked him where he was going, and he was going to Washington, D.C. to kill Dr. Fauci. And they found in his car an AR-15 and multiple magazines of ammunition, because he thinks that maybe I’m killing people.

“So I ask myself why would a senator want to do this? So go to Rand Paul website and you see ‘Fire Dr. Fauci’ with a little box that says ‘Contribute here.’ You can do $5, $10, $20, $100,” said Fauci holding a printout from Paul’s campaign website. Although Paul’s website currently calls for Fauci to be fired, it doesn’t show as Fauci presented.

“So you are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain,” said Fauci.

Paul fired back, “You have politically attacked your colleagues and in a politically reprehensible way you’ve attacked their reputations.”

