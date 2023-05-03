WATCH: Explosion Over Kremlin That Russia Claims Was Ukraine’s Attempt to Assassinate Putin

Russian government agencies and state media outlets claimed that Ukraine launched a drone attack on the Kremlin in an attempted assassination of Vladimir Putin.

Video was released of what appears to be a small quad drone making its way toward the Kremlin before a small explosion can be seen near a flagpole.

The Kremlin press service released a statement on Wednesday saying that the Russian military and special services disabled two drones that were supposedly targeting the Kremlin. The statement, carried by state news, blamed the attack on Kyiv, saying no one was hurt from falling debris, and Putin wasn’t in the building at the time.

“We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president, carried out on the eve of Victory Day,” the statement said, according to NBC News. “The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit.”

It remains unclear who is behind the drone. Skeptics have pointed out that any claim from the Kremlin should be taken with an enormous grain of salt, particularly given the country’s relentless disinformation campaigns regarding this war and others.

Putin is suspected of having carried out horrific false flag attacks before. U.S. intelligence has also found that Russia planned false flag attacks throughout the invasion of Ukraine.

The FT’s Moscow bureau chief, Max Seddon, took to Twitter to post the video evidence being circulated in Russia as proof of the attack.

Russia says Ukraine tried to assassinate Vladimir Putin overnight in a drone attack on the Kremlin. Putin was unharmed and is working as normal. It's not clear when or whether this happened, but Telegram channels are posting what looks like anti-aircraft fire over the Kremlin. pic.twitter.com/Bw6Bp4OwFk — max seddon (@maxseddon) May 3, 2023

The Kremlin says its military and secret services "acted timely" to shoot down the drones. "Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory measures when and where it sees fit," it added. Locals nearby posted video overnight of the apparent aftermath. pic.twitter.com/AkUTbYYeiH — max seddon (@maxseddon) May 3, 2023

Incredible footage of what Russia says was Ukraine's attempt to kill Putin in a drone strike last night pic.twitter.com/1XiwCbC4lI — max seddon (@maxseddon) May 3, 2023

