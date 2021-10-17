<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dr. Anthony Fauci is firing back at critics who have turned him into what Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace called “a polarizing figure.”

At the close of his interview on the Sunday morning program, Wallace confronted the infectious disease expert about why he has generated so much controversy.

“Why do you think you’ve become so controversial?” Wallace asked. “And honestly, do you think there’s anything you have done that has contributed to that?”

Fauci punted on the latter question from Wallace — stating, “I can’t think of anything, but I’m sure some people will.” But he went on to call out those he believes are sticking their heads in the sand when it comes to the science surrounding Covid-19.

“I have always stood for making science, data, and evidence be what we guide ourselves by,” Fauci said. “And I think people who feel differently, who have conspiracy theories, who deny reality looking them straight in the eye, those are people that don’t particularly care for me. And that’s understandable. Because what I do — and I try very hard — is to be guided by the truth. And sometimes the truth becomes inconvenient for some people. So they react against me. That just is what it is. There’s not much I can do about that, Chris.”

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

