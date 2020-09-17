WATCH: Florida Man Explains Why He Sent 11 Year-old to School in a ‘Hooters’ Covid Mask — Only to Be Kicked Out of Class

Florida man Steve Golba is speaking out about a school’s decision to make his 11 year-old Ian remove and replace his Hooters-branded coronavirus mask, telling a local station he’s only ever viewed the establishment as “a restaurant.”

Ian Golba was sent to the principal’s office earlier this week and forced to remove the mask — an orange face covering emblazoned with the Hooters logo — and replace it with another mask because it was deemed “offensive” — although the Golbas say Ian had already been wearing the mask to school for four weeks.

Mr. Golba sent Ian back to school with the mask on Wednesday, and he was again asked to remove it.

Valerie Boey of Orlando’s Fox 35 scored an interview with Mr. Golba, who expressed puzzlement at the school’s measure.

“[The principal] told me that it was deemed offensive, and I don’t understand it,” Golba said. “I told him, I said ‘I do not understand how that is offensive.'”

Golba also had his son describe the events for Fox 35’s report, which included being told, upon returning to school with the mask on Wednesday, that he could wear it inside-out.

Mr. Golba told Boey that his son “was afraid that he was going to get reprimanded and in trouble and perhaps suspended from school,” and added “I’ve never viewed it as anything but a restaurant.”

The restaurant is known for scantily-clad female servers who are encouraged to flirt with customers.

“I mean do we feel that a woman’s body is offensive? I don’t know. I don’t,” Golba said. “Why it’s inappropriate. It’s not, there’s nothing wrong with that mask.”

“What’s the best part about going to Hooters, why do you take your family there?” Boey asked.

“We do like the chicken wings, they have the best chicken wings,” Golba said with a laugh.

