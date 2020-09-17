‘What Kind of President Do We Have?!’: Schumer Rages Against ‘Monstrous’ Trump Dismissing Blue State Deaths in Blistering Senate Floor Rant

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted President Donald Trump for saying the U.S. coronavirus death toll would compare favorably to other nations “if you took the blue states out.”

In a fiery Senate floor rant Thursday, Schumer tore Trump apart for dismissing half of the country.

“Yes, Mr. President, if you don’t count the total number of Americans who have died, you might think it’s not so bad,” Schumer said. “If you close your eyes and pretend that half of the country doesn’t exist, maybe some might think you didn’t do such a spectacularly awful job.”

The senate minority leader argued that Trump’s comments were solely in the name of personal vanity.

“What kind of person looks at the number of dead citizens in the country he is supposed to lead and in an attempt to glamorize himself dismisses every American who died in a state that didn’t support the president politically?” Schumer said. “What a disgrace! It’s monstrous! Not a shred of empathy. Not an ounce of sorrow. What kind of president do we have?!”

Schumer added, “Isn’t that awful? Why does the outcome of an election determine if these lives should be counted?”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

