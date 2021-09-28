WATCH: Gen. Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Congressional Testimony on Afghanistan

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and the head of U.S. Central Command, General Frank McKenzie, are set to appear before the Senate Armed Service Committee, Tuesday.

They are likely to face tough questions following a controversial withdrawal of US military troops from Afghanistan that did not go to plan and quickly devolved into an evacuation.

Gen. Milley is also sure to face is revelations in Peril, the recently published tell-all book written by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. Milley is reported to have insisted that top military brass closely follow the military procedure in launching nuclear weapons for fear of a rogue former President Donald Trump.

Milley has also faced criticism that his backchannel dialog with his Chinese military counterparts designed to abate tensions and growing concerns over Trump’s volatile rhetoric, rose to “treason” as some Republican members of Congress have stated.

Watch above via PBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com