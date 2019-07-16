While presiding in the House, @Repcleaver: “We don’t ever, ever want to pass up, it seems, an opportunity to escalate, and that’s what this is…we want to just fight. I abandon the chair.” pic.twitter.com/tEikUaRYPt — CSPAN (@cspan) July 16, 2019

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, who was the presiding officer over today’s House hearing over whether to condemn the president’s “go back” tweets, took the floor to state his frustration and then dramatically walked out.

In all the shaming fashion of a parent who’s “not angry just disappointed,” Cleaver chastised his colleagues for fighting over whether or not to “take down” Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s comments calling the president’s tweets racist. “We just want to fight. I abandon the chair,” Cleaver said as he tossed the gavel onto the podium and walked out.

“I came in here to try to do this in a fair way. I kept warning both sides,” he said.

“We don’t ever, ever want to pass up, it seems, an opportunity to escalate, and that’s what this is. I dare anybody to look at any of the footage and see if there is any unfairness, but unfairness is not enough because we want to just fight,” he added.

“These comments from the White House are disgraceful and disgusting, and those comments are racist,” Pelosi had said during the hearing. Republican Congressman Doug Collins requested that Pelosi’s words be stricken from the record.

“Can I ask that the work be taken down?” Collins said. “I’d like to make a point of order, the gentle woman’s words are unparliamentary and should be taken down.”

“I had cleared my remarks through the parliamentarian before I read them,” Pelosi said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com