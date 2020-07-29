A Wednesday hearing of the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel derailed within minutes as House Democrats blocked an effort by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to let Rep. Mike Johnson in on the proceeding.

The issue began with Jordan requesting unanimous consent for Johnson — a Judiciary Committee member who also chairs the conservative House Freedom Caucus — to participate in the hearing. A member whose identity was not immediately clear voiced his objection, leading committee chair Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) to deny Jordan’s request.

Cicilline began to introduce the committee’s witnesses, but Jordan interjected before Cicilline cut him off. “Mr. Chairman, why are we not allowing — it is customary…”

Cicilline, banging his gavel, shot back, “There was a unanimous consent request. Objection was heard. I now will introduce our witnesses.”

Jordan reiterated his displeasure. “This has never happened in the history of the Judiciary Committee,” Jordan said. He continued to make muffled remarks as another member who could not be identified could be heard shouting at Jordan, “Put your mask on.”

The committee on Wednesday heard from tech CEOs including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and Apple’s Tim Cook. The Justice Department has been investigating antitrust issues related to the companies.

Members of the House Judiciary panel began the hearing on the heels of another contentious hearing on Tuesday, when they convened to hear from Attorney General William Barr. Republicans widely panned the hearing after Democrats generally refused to provide Barr with enough time to answer their statements.

Watch above via the House Judiciary Committee.

