As audiences watched Attorney General Bill Barr testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, many people agreed that the session was much more of a political spectacle than an informative conclave among America’s top officials.

When Barr appeared before the representatives, he was expected to be face tough questions about his handling of the Justice Department, his legal defenses of Donald Trump, and the criticism for his frequent conduct in service of the president’s interests. It’s hard to say if there was anything intellectually gained from the hearing though, because it devolved into numerous instances where lawmakers used their time to give lectures, verbally spar with Barr, peppered the AG with questions while giving barely any chance to response, and fought among themselves to score political points.

As such, many were far from impressed.

Several conservatives and pro-Trump media figures expressed their scorn for the political posturing, or alternatively, they declared Barr the outright political winner of the day:

Hurricane Barr has hit the Democrats. Send help. — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) July 28, 2020

House Judiciary Committee Democrats … I’ve never seen a bigger bunch of assholes. There’s no other way to put it more accurately. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 28, 2020

#housejudiciarycommittee hearing targeting #AGBarr seems designed to allow frustrated Democrats to make speeches condemning @realDonaldTrump

They are not seeking truth.

Dems simply shout over his answers making meaningful response impossible

Videos seem undeniable proof of riots — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 28, 2020

Congress testified before AG Barr today — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) July 28, 2020

Nadler shouting “shame on you” repeatedly as he blocks Barr from responding is a perfect embodiment of the Democratic Party 2020 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) July 28, 2020

as screwed up as America seems, we do not deserve these clowns. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 28, 2020

On the other hand, anti-Trump personalities, reporters, and neutral observers also agreed that the hearing was a pointless exercise, judging by how everyone behaved.

Frankly, the entire hearing has been ineffective for Democrats. Why is it so difficult for them to stay focused on a clear line of questioning w/informed follow ups? This really isn't hard. Barr telegraphed his positions ahead of time!!

It's so frustrating. https://t.co/AmdTiRZ1J0 — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) July 28, 2020

Good to know that congressional hearings have not lost their ability to be embarrassing for all parties involved. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 28, 2020

when Barr hides behind the "I'm not familiar with…" whatever insane thing @realDonaldTrump said or tweeted, the Committee should have the video clip ready to play or the tweet pulled up on a screen. — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) July 28, 2020

1) Barr is so much better and smarter than these people. 2) Dems seem to be committing to blaming federal law enforcement for rioters’ violence. 3) These hearings are little more than platforms for competing partisan preening. Insufferable. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 28, 2020

As a journalist and former federal agent, watching congressional hearings has always been a bit jarring. The goal when interviewing someone is to elicit information. If you’re speaking for longer than the witness, you may be doing it wrong. — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) July 28, 2020

Swalwell has been the most effective questioner so far imo, but it’s a pretty low bar. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 28, 2020

Attorney-General William Barr just now. "This is a hearing. I thought I was supposed to be heard." — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) July 28, 2020

The Republicans in this committee hearing have been predictably awful. Ridiculously absurdly bad. But the Dems, I want to give the benefit of the doubt. Did they not know there was a hearing today? Was this one of those surprise last minute deals for which they couldn't prepare? — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) July 28, 2020

They have literally had 5+ months and other than a couple of questions, Democratic members of congress just really stink at dogged, intentional questioning. https://t.co/2NfVz1toHD — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) July 28, 2020

Amazing how so many House members think the point of oversight hearings is to prevent witnesses from actually answering their questions, or just asking rhetorical questions. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) July 28, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]