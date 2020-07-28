comScore

‘Embarrassing for All Parties Involved’: House Judiciary Committee Under Fire for Barr Hearing Theatrics

By Ken MeyerJul 28th, 2020, 3:32 pm

As audiences watched Attorney General Bill Barr testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, many people agreed that the session was much more of a political spectacle than an informative conclave among America’s top officials.

When Barr appeared before the representatives, he was expected to be face tough questions about his handling of the Justice Department, his legal defenses of Donald Trump, and the criticism for his frequent conduct in service of the president’s interests. It’s hard to say if there was anything intellectually gained from the hearing though, because it devolved into numerous instances where lawmakers used their time to give lectures, verbally spar with Barr, peppered the AG with questions while giving barely any chance to response, and fought among themselves to score political points.

As such, many were far from impressed.

Several conservatives and pro-Trump media figures expressed their scorn for the political posturing, or alternatively, they declared Barr the outright political winner of the day:

On the other hand, anti-Trump personalities, reporters, and neutral observers also agreed that the hearing was a pointless exercise, judging by how everyone behaved.

