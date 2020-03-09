WATCH LIVE: President Trump Expected to Speak at White House Coronavirus Presser

President Donald Trump is expected to speak at Monday’s White House coronavirus press conference.

In the past few days, a number of governors have declared states of emergency — most recently Ohio and New Jersey this afternoon. The impact of coronavirus spreading is being felt worldwide and today brought news that Italy’s lockdown measures are being extended to the entire country.

The president this morning praised the work of the task force being led by Vice President Mike Pence, lashed out at the “FAKE NEWS,” and addressed fears of coronavirus by comparing the numbers thus far to deaths from the flu:

So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Trump spoke at the CDC this past Friday and received criticism for some of the comments he made about coronavirus numbers, including with respect to how to handle the cruise ship where 21 people have tested positive for the virus.

You can watch the presser above, via the White House.

