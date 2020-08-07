WATCH: Local Reporter Blurts Out ‘F*** My Life!’ During Taped Package — Station Airs it Anyway

An Australian television station inadvertently aired the wrong footage from a reporter using profane language during a report on the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about a man who was violating pandemic lockdown rules, Melbourne Channel 9’s Lana Murphy stumbled across her words, telling viewers, “He told officers he was on his way to — fuck my life.”

The footage was pre-recorded, but Murphy evidently submitted the wrong version of the package, and editors failed to watch it before setting it to air. Unfazed by the blooper, an in-studio anchor kept rolling, saying, “OK, Victoria’s … crisis is worsening, with more deaths recorded in coronavirus-plagued facilities.”

Murphy acknowledged the error in a message on Twitter. “Thanks for the love friends & apologies to those who got more than they bargained for on @9NewsMelb,” she wrote. “Unfortunately the wrong version (clearly) of a pre-record made it to air but thankfully I have a great boss and I’ll be back on your screens tomorrow. 2020 though am I right?”

Thanks for the love friends & apologies to those who got more than they bargained for on @9NewsMelb. Unfortunately the wrong version (clearly) of a pre-record made it to air but thankfully I have a great boss and I’ll be back on your screens tomorrow. 2020 though am I right? 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) August 4, 2020

Watch above via Channel 9.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]