Dr. Fauci Dodges Questions on Mail-In Voting: ‘I’m Sorry, I Just Have to Be Really Careful’

White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci repeatedly dodged questions on mail-in voting and the 2020 election during an interview with the Washington Post this week, expressing fear they could be turned into “soundbites.”

After Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany asked, “Do you think that health wise, mail in voting is a much preferable option,” Fauci responded, “You know, I… I don’t want to comment on, on mail-in voting Jackie, because that almost certainly is going to be used as a soundbite.”

“I hate to do this to you,” he continued, “but, I mean, it’s a sport now in Washington to pit me against the president and I don’t really want to do that because you won’t do it, but someone will take a quote and bingo, it’ll be me against the president and I don’t want to do that.”

Alemany moved on to a similar question, asking, “Okay, so with poll workers, for example, who are disproportionately older demo, and they’re having to do this task that involves them interacting with hundreds of people in the middle of the pandemic, how is… are you worried about that?”

“Well, I think that if people maintain the capability of masks, hand-washing, physical distance, to the extent possible that, you know, some people who are in that group may decide that they feel that they’re not worth the risk, even though the risks would be small,” he declared. “If you did all of the things that I’m saying.”

He then added, however, “I don’t want to get into that because that’s going to be misconstrued.”

“Okay. I guess maybe this might be a less political way of asking — and this is… this’ll be the last time I try,” pushed Alemany. “But if you have the option of being able to do mail or absentee and you have preexisting conditions, comorbidities… would you suggest doing mail-in voting over going to the polls in person in November, especially as we’re anticipating cases-”

“You know, Jackie, I’m really sorry,” Fauci interrupted. “I know you’re to think that you’re not going to like this, but if you know what I go through every day with, I mean, I don’t even want to go. Yeah, I’m sorry.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]