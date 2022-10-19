WATCH: Marco Rubio Makes Most Absurd Argument You’re Ever Likely To Hear About Voting Via Drop-Box

Florida Senator Marco Rubio argued against voting via drop box that sounded less like a debate answer and more like an elevator pitch for a Wile E. Coyote cartoon.

Senator Rubio faced off against Florida Congresswoman Val Demings in a televised debate Tuesday night at Palm Beach State College.

There were many crackling exchanges on a variety of issues, and then there was Rubio’s creative warning against drop boxes that could potentially be packed with explosives — unlike any other place where people do voting, maybe? — that Rep. Demings called “nonsense”:

REP. VAL DEMINGS: Florida has an election law police force. And if the laws are so wonderful, why, what’s the need for that? Florida also eliminated the number of drop boxes from 2020. Why do that, particularly in certain areas?

Senator, your job is to make sure that every person votes. The ones who may vote for you, and the ones who may not vote for you. That is your responsibility. So if it’s so perfect, why the adjustments? We need to hold states accountable to make sure every person, although that scares the Senator to death, has the right, the precious right to cast their vote.

TODD MCDERMOTT: Senator?

SEN. MARCO RUBIO: Yeah. If I’m trying to suppress the vote, then I’m wasting a lot of money telling people to go out and vote, because that’s what my campaign has been all about.

Number two, I’ve never supported any suppression effort. Listen, we’ve had laws in this state. How come all of a sudden a drop box is the standard by which we judge whether people are being allowed to vote or not? We didn’t have top boxes ten years ago. We didn’t have drop boxes in 2016 when the congresswoman was first elected to Congress. We didn’t have drop boxes in 2012, when Barack Obama won the state of Florida running for president. That’s a method of voting that doesn’t advantage one group or another.

There’s danger involved in drop boxes. People need to think about it. Imagine someone decides, “Oh, there’s a drop box. I’m just going to put some explosive in it and blow it up and burn all of those ballots.”

And now those votes don’t count at all.

There is, there is something with elections. There are two things that are very important. Number one, the count has to be accurate. The votes have to be counted accurately. But the other is there has to be public confidence. The public has to believe that the elections were fair and balanced. And that’s what I’ve always been in favor of. But what they want is a federal takeover of the elections. I do not want a federal takeover of our election system. I oppose it.

TODD MCDERMOTT: That’s time. Senator. Congresswoman?

REP. VAL DEMINGS: That’s nonsense.