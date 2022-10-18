Marco Rubio ‘Has Never Run Anything at All But His Mouth’: Val Demings Throws Shade During Senate Debate

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) threw some shade at Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) during their only debate on Tuesday night when she responded to a question about pandemic relief and inflation.

The moderator pointed to the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021 and suggested its passage is responsible for 40-year-high inflation rates.

“What can you do to help families now?” he asked Rubio.

“Well I think the first thing we have to stop doing is spending that kind of money,” Rubio answered. Number two is, we’ve got to begin to produce American oil again.”

The senator chided Demings for supporting pandemic relief and other spending packages since Biden became president.

“We can’t do that kind of crazy stuff,” he continued. “It only adds to the inflation. I think it begins by winning this election and getting people like that out of office.”

The moderator posed the same question about helping families to Demings.

“Of course, the senator, who has never run anything at all but his mouth, would know nothing about helping people and being there for people when they are in trouble,” Demings responded. “No one planned the pandemic, but our response to it is everything. Individuals were hurting, families were hurting, businesses were hurting.”

Demings pointed to the massive $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed under former President Donald Trump in the early days of the pandemic.

“There were some problems with the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program that you love to take credit for,” Demings added. “Some say it was poorly written. Some say it didn’t help the people that it was supposed to, didn’t save the jobs that it was supposed to. There was a way to fix the problems in the PPP through the American Rescue Plan and help people that were in trouble. But you played politics, senator. And you did not do that.”

Rubio was first elected to the Senate in 2010. He ran for president in 2016 and stated he would not run for reelection. However, he changed course after performing poorly in the Republican presidential primary, which Trump ultimately won.

Watch above via WESH Orlando.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com