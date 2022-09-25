Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) — widely seen as a pragmatic moderate who has been critical of former President Donald Trump — pulled a whiplash-inducing 180 Saturday night on Fox News by fawning over a far-right GOP senate candidate he previously trashed.

Speaking with Brian Kilmeade, the New Hampshire Governor pulled a wild about face regarding Don Bolduc — who is running to unseat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

“Senator Hassan is going to lose,” Sununu confidently predicted. The governor added that Bolduc, “won a tough-fought primary with very, very little money. Virtually no money. And so now he’s raising money, he’s getting some national attention. He’s an amazing individual with this background, this war hero background, that just wants to stand up and serve.”

During the primary campaign, Bolduc repeatedly parroted the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Yet Bolduc, immediately after winning the nomination, reversed course — telling Fox News that after having “done a lot of research” he now believes “the election was not stolen.

Similarly, Sununu has backed off of his previous comments bashing Bolduc.

“He’s not a serious candidate, he’s really not, and if he were the GOP nominee I have no doubt we would have a much harder time,” Sununu told New Hampshire’s WGIR radio in August. “He’s kind of a conspiracy theorist-type candidate.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

