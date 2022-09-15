Fox News Anchors Confront MAGA Senate Candidate on 2020 Claims, He Completely Caves: ‘The Election Was Not Stolen’

Retired U.S. Army Gen. Don Bolduc, the GOP Senate nominee in New Hampshire, reversed his stance on the 2020 election as Fox News anchors confronted his claim that year’s election was stolen.

Bolduc narrowly won his primary on Tuesday, defeating New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse and former town manager Kevin Smith. He will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.

Thursday’s America’s Newsroom on Fox News played a clip of Bolduc saying during an Aug. 14 debate that Trump won the 2020 election.

“I signed a letter with 120 other generals and admirals saying that Trump won the election and damn it I stand by [it],” he said.

“Do you stand by that today?” asked co-host Dana Perino.

Bolduc said he does not:

We live and learn, right? And I’ve done a lot of research on this and I’ve spent the past couple of weeks talking to Granite Staters all over the state from every party and I have come to the conclusion and I want to be definitive on this. The election was not stolen. Was there fraud? Yes. Is that a concern of Granite Staters all over the state? Yes, there is. Is there a responsibility for public servants and elected positions to ensure that our citizens have faith in their voting system? Yes. But elections have consequences. And unfortunately, President [Joe] Biden is the legitimate president of this country and he is ruining it, along with Maggie Hassan. And that is the takeaway here. They want to bring us back to 2020. I want to move us forward to 2022 and 2024 and say enough is enough. Let’s cut the cord on this.

Co-host Bill Hemmer called Bolduc’s about-face “quite a change” and asked Bolduc asked if he talked with former Vice President Mike Pence about his new stance on the 2020 election. Bolduc said he hadn’t.

