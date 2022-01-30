Republicans who made the rounds on the Sunday morning shows were confronted with former President Donald Trump’s remark about potential pardons for Jan. 6 rioters — and they all recoiled at the notion.

The former president floated the idea of pardons for convicted Jan. 6 attackers at a rally in Texas on Saturday night.

“If I run and I win, we will treat those people from January 6th fairly,” Trump said. “We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

On Sunday’s Face the Nation, Sen. Lindsey Graham called Trump’s comment “inappropriate.”

“I don’t want to send any signal that it was OK to defile the Capitol,” Graham said. He added, of Trump’s remark, “I think it’s inappropriate … I don’t want to do anything that would make this more likely in the future.”

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) similarly condemned the former president on ABC’s This Week.

“I do not think that … President Trump should have made that pledge to do pardons,” Collins said. “We should let the judicial process proceed.”

George Stephanopoulos confronted Collins on whether she would support Trump if he runs in 2024. The Maine senator called the prospect “very unlikely,” but did not rule it out entirely — even after a direct follow-up question from Stephanopoulos.

And on CNN’s State of the Union, Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) also rejected the idea that Jan. 6 attackers should be pardons.

“The folks that were part of the riots and frankly the assault on the U.S. Capitol have to be held accountable,” Sununu said. “There’s a rule of law.”

“They shouldn’t be pardoned?” CNN’s Dana Bash asked.

“Of course not,” Sununu said. “Oh my goodness, no!”

Watch above, via CNN, ABC and CBS.

