It is truly — as CNN aviation correspondent Pete Muntean described — like something out of a movie.

During a flight from the Bahamas Tuesday, a passenger who had never flown a plane before managed somehow to land it safely after the pilot became incapacitated.

The remarkable sequence of events began when the plane’s pilot complained of a headache, and then passed out. The unidentified passenger then radioed for help.

“I’ve got a serious situation here,” the passenger said, in audio obtained by CNN. “My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane.”

Air traffic controller Robert Morgan had experience flying planes — although not this particular aircraft, a single-engine Cessna 208. Still, he pulled up a photo of the plane’s instrument panel and managed to talk the passenger through the procedure to land the plane.

Footage from Palm Beach International Airport, where the plane eventually touched down, showed a picture-perfect landing — as if the pilot had 20 years of experience, rather than 20 minutes.

Appearing on CNN New Day Wednesday, Morgan gave all the credit to the passenger for keeping his cool at the controls.

“He was really calm,” Morgan said. ‘He said, Hey, I just don’t know how to fly. I don’t know how to stop this thing if I do get it on the runway.’ I said, ‘Don’t worry about it, we’ll take it one step at a time.'”

The air traffic controller talked about the rush of relief he felt after the plane touched down.

“I felt like I was going to cry then because I had so much adrenaline built up,” Morgan said. “But I was really happy it worked out, nobody got hurt.”

Watch above, via CNN.

