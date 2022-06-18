WATCH: President Biden Falls During Bike Ride – But Assures Reporters ‘I’m Good!’

President Joe Biden fell during a morning bicycle ride — but got right back on the bike and told reporters “I’m good!”

Despite being an avid bike rider, Biden biffed it, and the fall was caught on camera:

Biden goes down briefly — but gets right back up — on his bike in Delaware this morning pic.twitter.com/nSp9iupxAk

Biden’s bike ride was documented in a series of Nikki Schwab pool reports Saturday morning:

At 8:29 a.m. the president biked by the pool, surrounded by agents.

“Good morning,” he told the pool, giving us a wave.

He’s wearing bright blue shoes and a white helmet. Also a grey t-shirt and Navy shorts .

Several members of the pool shouted “Mr. President!” at him but he breezed by before questions were asked.

Dr. Biden was not with him.

At 9:40 the president took a tumble off his bike as he stopped to say hello to the crowd. Secret Service swarmed him and he got up and then started talking to the crowd.

At 9:22 a.m. first lady Jill Biden went by on her own, also with her detail.

She’s wearing a magenta top, black pants and sporting a silver helmet.

About 30 or so beach goers caught wind of Biden’s presence and are standing near the pool.

“I’m good” from fall

“I’m good,” the president said when pool asked if he was OK after he fell, he said he had trouble taking his biking shoes out of the pedals. He had bike clips in.

He pulled a woman out of the crowd to meet Commander. He spoke with the crowd.

He answered a few questions from the pool as well.

He will speak to Xi “soon.”

“We’re in the process of doing that,” he said when asked about rethinking China tariffs.

“In Delaware I am,” he said when asked about progress on gun control.

“Did you see what they did in Delaware?” He said of an assault weapons ban.

“I am happy with progress I am ready to sign it,” he said of the Congressiknal bill.

At 9:44 a.m. he got back on the bike and sped off.

Dr. Biden kept going so she missed her husband’s fall. He stopped and came over to the waiting crowd, tried to unclip and fell over sideways, creating a mad scramble of Secret Service and press. Observers had tried to tell Biden “Happy Father’s Day.” He stood up right away and talked to the crowd before coming closer to the press – answering the questions below. There were no visible scrapes or bruises from the spill.

MORE QUOTES:

Asked “are you ok?”

“Yeah yeah yeah,” he also said.

About what caused the fall: he said the “toe cages” on his bike got caught.

Asked about China tariffs, he joked with a reporter “I’m not going to talk to you on my vacation.”

About his anniversary “Thank you.”

How soon are you talking to Xi?

“Soon”

Have you mad up your mind about tariffs?

“We’re in the process of doing that.”

You’re lifting the tariffs?

“I’m in the process of making up my mind.”

Are you satisfied with progress on gun legislation?

“In Delaware, I am. Did you see what they did in Delaware? Passed an assaults weapons ban. They did what I did years ago. But I am happy with the progress.

“Alright guys, see you,” Biden said as he got on the bike.