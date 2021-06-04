‘Does Fauci Still Have Your Confidence?’ Dr. Jill and President Biden Peppered With Questions During Birthday Bike Ride

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and her husband President Joe Biden were peppered with questions as they celebrated Dr. Biden’s birthday with a bike ride, and even answered a few of them.

The first couple spent Mrs. Biden’s birthday at their beach-adjacent vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware — the first opportunity the president has had to get down the shore since taking office.

At around midday, the Bidens lit out for a bike ride on the Gordons Pond Trail in Cape Henlopen State Park, where other bicyclists were “indeed being allowed to ride on the Gordons Pond Trail, and they and their bikes are being wanded by a Secret Service agent before they proceed down the trail,” according to pool reports.

According to pool reports, the first lady and the president — who frequently introduces himself as “Jill Biden’s husband” — were peppered with questions as they rode.

On their first pass, “Potus ignored a shouted question about what he got [Dr. Biden] for her birthday,” and on on the return trip, “Potus ignored a shouted question on Dr Fauci. Potus smiled at the pool,” the pool reports noted.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is currently fending off conservative critics who are combing through emails that were released through a FOIA request.

But one enterprising reporter, Universal News Forever founder (at 8 years old) Kyle Mazza, managed to elicit not one, but two answers from the pair, one from the president and one from the birthday girl.

First, Mazza asked the first lady if she was enjoying her birthday. Her response? “Yes.”

President of the United States Joe Biden waves as he bike rides with the First Lady of the United States Jill Biden and FLOTUS says “yes” when I asked her if she was enjoying her birthday in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on June 3, 2021 pic.twitter.com/9VDPCYfIMr — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) June 3, 2021

Later, Mazza asked “Are you enjoying the bike ride, Mr. President?”

Without hesitation, the president replied with an enthusiastic “Yes!”

President of the United States Joe Biden responds to my question while bike riding with First Lady of the United States Jill Biden; I asked President Joe Biden if he was enjoying the bike ride and he said “yes.” in Rehoboth Beach, DE on June 3, 2021 pic.twitter.com/z3vNqGUB5l — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) June 3, 2021

Reuters’ Jarrett Renshaw captured video of onlookers singing “Happy Birthday” to Dr. Biden, which the first lady greeted with a “Thank you!” as another reporter shouted “Does Fauci still have your confidence, Mr. President?”

Gatherers sing happy birthday to Jill Biden after bike ride near Rehoboth Beach home. pic.twitter.com/fyoD71wqOG — Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) June 3, 2021

The reporter who asked about Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Biden’s birthday gift was Nikki Schwab of The Daily Mail US. The president was also asked about Fauci Friday as he concluded remarks about the May jobs report.

“Yes I’m very confident in Dr. Fauci,” Biden said.

Watch video of the First Couple’s bike ride above via Reuters, ABC, and Bloomberg.

