WATCH: Pro-LGBTQ Students Walk Out On Pence As He Derides ‘Woke Agenda’ And Complains About Walkout

Former Vice President Mike Pence complained as a group of pro-LGBTQ+ students walked out of his speech just as he was deriding the “woke agenda of the left.”

Pence gave a speech and took questions at an event hosted by the Georgetown Institute of Politics in Washington, DC, during which he railed against what conservatives derisively call the “woke agenda” and punctuated his oratory with the stentorian hissing of a partially-obstructed and bone-dry nasal cavity.

As he began his chunk about the “intolerance” his views have received, a procession of students quietly filed out:

MIKE PENCE: As we gather here today, freedom is under attack like never before. It seems like every day a new story breaks that says that big media, big government, big tech or big business have locked arms to advance a woke agenda designed to advance the policies and beliefs of the American Left and show intolerance to people that have divergent views. It seems to me that, having served many years in Washington, leaders in this country, this nation’s capital, have never been more out of touch or more intent on imposing their agenda or–. AUDIENCE MEMBER: BOO! GROUP OF STUDENTS: (Quietly walk out) MIKE PENCE: Walking out on people that might have a different point of view. AUDIENCE MEMBERS: (APPLAUSE). MIKE PENCE: Because, you know, the anthem of America is freedom. There’s a cure for what ails our country today and the divisions that we see in our politics today. And that’s freedom. And frankly, I’m very optimistic that in 20 days, we will soon have new majorities in the House and Senate and in statehouses around America that will stand for freedom without apology.

According to The Hill, some students who walked out carried LGBTQ+ symbols, and continued to protest outside during the rest of Pence’s appearance.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

