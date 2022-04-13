‘He’s Lying’: Sunny Hostin Throws Cold Water on View Co-Host Alyssa Farah Saying Mike Pence is ‘Coming Around’ on Gay Marriage

The View co-host Sunny Hostin argued with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin over former Vice President Mike Pence’s potential moderation on the issue of marriage equality.

On Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, the hosts discussed Pence’s speech at the University of Virginia this week, during which a student asked him about marriage equality.

In the clip co-host Joy Behar introduced, the young man asks Pence “If one of your children came out to you as gay, how would you respond, what would you tell them?”

Pence then replies “I’d look him in the eye and tell him, I love you. I believe marriage was ordained by God and instituted in the law. But we live in a pluralistic society, and the way we go forward and the way we come together as a country united, I believe, is when we respect your right to believe, and my right to believe, what we believe.”

Farah said that when she saw that clip, she thought “Mike Pence may be coming around a little bit” on the issue. Hostin strenuously disagreed:

SUNNY HOSTIN: You know, I appreciate what you’re saying about about your former boss and, Mike Pence. I think he’s lying on that tape. And I think that, you know, words are meaningless when your actions say differently. Right? And let’s just take a look very briefly at Mike Pence’s record with the LGBTQ+ community. In 200, he said during his congressional campaign that Congress should oppose any effort to put gay and lesbian relationships on an equal legal status with heterosexual marriage. Let me continue. In 2004, Mike Pence co-sponsored a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would define marriage as solely between one man and one woman. In 2007, he voted against the Employment Nondiscrimination Act. In 2010, he voted against the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell repeal. In 2015, he signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act… JOY BEHAR: Alright, we got it… ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Let me say, there’s more… SUNNY HOSTIN: This is the real Mike Pence. So I don’t care what he’s saying because he wants to run for president. That’s not true. ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Let me let me say. Let me say this”’ SUNNY HOSTIN: And I like my politicians not lying to me.

Hostin went on to say that if elected president, Pence would seek to “curtail” marriage rights.

