WATCH: Terry McAuliffe AGAIN Trots Out a Thoroughly Debunked Claim About Covid Hospitalizations

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe repeated an already-debunked claim on Sunday on the number of children hospitalized for coronavirus in Virginia.

“Today, 1,142 of our children have been hospitalized with Covid,” he said.

Terry McAuliffe falsely claimed AGAIN that “Today, 1,142 of our children have been hospitalized with COVID.” For the week that ended Oct 23, the number is 19. What kind of politician lies about children being in the hospital? #VAgov pic.twitter.com/n1w9vz9XOo — Team Youngkin (@TeamYoungkin) November 1, 2021

As of Monday, the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus in Virginia is 1,070, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). As of Oct. 23, the number of children hospitalized with Covid in the state is just 19, according to VDH.

The Washington Post has debunked McAuliffe’s claims of the number of children hospitalized with Covid in Old Dominion.

Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler wrote last week that McAuliffe “repeatedly mentions a weekend number for cases, but suggests it’s a one-day figure. He offers wildly inflated figures for child hospitalizations, suggesting again that these were daily figures and claiming twice that these many children were in ICUs. Instead, he appears to be citing a figure for all of the children hospitalized with covid-19 in Virginia over the past 19 months — which is still inflated.”

McAuliffe’s repeated false claim comes with one day left until Election Day to determine who will be Virginia’s next governor and serve in other statewide and local elected offices. Polls show a tight race between McAuliffe and his Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin.

