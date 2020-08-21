WATCH: Trump Threatens to Send ‘Sheriffs and Law Enforcement’ to Polling Places

President Donald Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he would send “sheriffs and law enforcement” to polling places on Election Day.

Trump called in to Fox News’ Hannity during former Vice President Joe Biden’s DNC acceptance speech Thursday night, during which Hannity asked Trump about poll monitors and other measures, after likening a polling place to the security measures required for a political convention.

“If I was at the DNC convention, every year including your last election, I had to have a picture ID to get in the building,” Hannity said, echoing a claim Trump made on Twitter earlier Thursday night.

He then asked Trump “are you going to have poll watchers, are you going to have an ability to monitor, to avoid fraud and cross-check whether or not these are registered voters, whether or not there’s been identification to know that it’s a real vote from a real American?”

“We’re going to have everything,” Trump said. “We’re going to have sheriffs and we’re going to have law enforcement and we’re going to have hopefully U.S. attorneys and we’re going to have everybody, and attorney generals.”

HE then complained about states sending mail ballot applications, and baselessly suggested “they may send them to all Democrat areas, not to Republican areas, as an example,” but then noted “Could be the other way too, but I doubt it. So it’s a very serious problem.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

